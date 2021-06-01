Geralyn NaDeane St John Lough, 93, was called home by the Lord of the Church on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at her home in Kearney, MO. She died peacefully from end-stage dementia as her daughter was singing “Just as I Am, without One Plea.”
Geralyn was born on April 30, 1928, to Guy and Pearl St. John in Blair, Kansas. Her family faithfully attended First Baptist Church in St. Joseph, MO where she was baptized at the age of 12. She graduated from Troy High School in 1945.
Geralyn attended KU, where she met her future husband. Geralyn married Kenneth Maddux in 1947, first living in the northeast area of Kansas City, MO before moving to the Northland. Their only daughter, Kimberly, was born in 1951. Geralyn was widowed at the age of 32 after Kenneth suffered a heart attack.
She met a fine gentleman with a teenage daughter whom she married on Jan. 7, 1968. She and Bob Lough enjoyed 49 years together before his death in 2017. They lived in Riverside, MO for 42 years before moving to Kearney in 2016.
Geralyn was preceded in death by her parents, her first and second husbands, and her stepdaughter Jeanie Eiler. She is survived by her daughter Kimberly Murphy of Kearney, MO, five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Geralyn was a faithful member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Kansas City, MO., for 58 years and Trinity Lutheran Church, Kearney MO, for 5 years.
Visitation is 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Kearney, MO. The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at the church, with a luncheon following. Burial afterwards is at Belmont Cemetery, Wathena, KS, with graveside service at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1715 South Jefferson St., Kearney, Missouri 64060. Condolences may be left at the funeral home website: www.ChurchArcherPasley.com
