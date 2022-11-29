Gilbert D. Head, age 86, of Kearney, Missouri, passed away November 25, 2022 at his home.
Funeral services will be Monday, December 5, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 N. Missouri Highway 291, Liberty, MO 64068. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Masonic Cemetery in Excelsior Springs.
Gilbert was born in Linn County, Missouri, the youngest of six children born to Walter Ray Head and Mamie Blanche Barclay Head. He began his education at the one-room Enterprise School. It was during his freshman year in high school at Linn County R-1 that he met his true love and future wife, Dorothy Johnson. Gilbert attended the University of Missouri, majoring in Forestry. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959 with the 51st Signal Battalion in Uijeongbu, South Korea. After his discharge, he resumed his studies at the University, and in August 1959, he and Dorothy were married. They had two children, Sara and Geoffrey; and two grandchildren, Laura and Anna. They were blessed with 56 years together before Dorothy's passing in 2016.
Gilbert's career was in forest products sales, retiring from Roseburg Forest Products after 38 years in the industry. Gilbert enjoyed hunting, golfing and raising tomatoes and cattle on his small farm near Kearney. He was a member of Woods Memorial Christian Church and Second Baptist Church. He was a Mason and a Shriner. He enthusiastically supported the work of the Masonic Home of Missouri and Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Allen, Eldon, Richard and Vernon; and a sister, Dorothy Ramborger.
Gilbert is survived by his children, Sara Miller (Daniel) and Geoffrey Head; grandchildren, Laura Miller Schonhardt (Thomas) and Anna Miller; great-grandson, Conrad Schonhardt; brother-in-law, Dean Johnson (Marlene); sister-in-law, Ann Head; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or to a scholarship fund in his name to be awarded to a Linn County R-1 student.
