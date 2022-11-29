Gilbert D. Head, age 86, of Kearney, Missouri, passed away November 25, 2022 at his home.

Funeral services will be Monday, December 5, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 N. Missouri Highway 291, Liberty, MO 64068. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Masonic Cemetery in Excelsior Springs.

