Giustino Gambino
1/7/1941- 4/4/2021
Giustino “Joe” Gambino was born on January 7, 1941, to Giuseppe and Maria Gambino in Carini, Italy.
In November of 1965, Joe came to America at 24 years old and became the owner of several small businesses. In October of 1967, Joe met his first wife, Amelia, in New York, where they eventually married and had two sons, Joseph and Anthony. Joe moved to Independence, Mo shortly after, where he and Emily had a daughter, Maria.
On July 1, 1989, Joe married his wife of 31 years, Maxine. Joe and Maxine resided in Independence, where they had two sons, Justin and Jesse. After the birth of their children, Joe bought 45 acres in Kearney, where they raised their children, started a landscaping company and built a home.
Joe enjoyed driving trucks for their business and he did so until age 79. He also received an award for being the oldest in his karate class with a brown belt, and a black belt in Taekwondo. He went to the gym weekly with his son, Jesse, until he was 70. He enjoyed Sunday afternoons at his farm with all of his children and grandchildren, weekly conversations with his sister in Italy and doing any kind of work outside with his boys.
Joe left his worldly home on Sunday, April 4, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Frank, Vito, Salvatore, Vincenzo and Victorio Gambino.
Joe is survived by his wife, Maxine; his sister, Maria; sons, Joseph, Anthony, Justin and Jesse; his daughter, Maria; grandsons, Dominick, Vito, Frank, Vincent, Gatlen, Granger and Briggs; granddaughters, Antonina and Jessica Gambino; and several nieces and nephews.
