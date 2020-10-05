Gladys Anderson Telfer (Wyant), 83, of Kearney, MO. passed away peacefully on Oct. 4 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Sept. 16, 1937 to Vernon and Edna Wyant (Baker). She lived in the Kearney Holt area most of her life. She retired from the Kearney McDonald’s in 2020. She was known as “Grandma” to so many.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Raymond and Dale; a daughter, Donna Bush Keefhaver; and a great granddaughter, Lila Pogue.
She leaves behind her daughter, Lisa McEntire (Ron), of Kearney; a granddaughter, Kalee Johnson (Zach), of Kearney; grandsons, Randy Pogue (Kristin), of Kearney and Ron Pogue (Amber), of Amboy, Illinois; four great grandchildren, Karter, Kinsley, Olan, and Devlynn; sister, Leona (Sis); two brothers, Frank (Dutch) and Joe; and so many nieces, nephews, and friends that she adored.
Gladys will be in state from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 at Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home with a graveside service the following morning, October 9 at Fairview Cemetery in Kearney, MO.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Arrangements: Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney, MO (816)628-4411
