Glen “Bill” William Frick, 77, of Kearney, Missouri, passed away November 25, 2022, at Excelsior Springs Senior Living.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at First Christian Church of Kearney from 10-12 with a funeral service to follow. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Kearney, Missouri.
Bill was born on March 14, 1945, at Excelsior Springs Hospital to parents George and Velma Frick. He accepted Jesus Christ and was baptized at Providence Baptist Church as a youth. In October 2022, Bill recommitted his life to Christ with the encouragement of his granddaughter Jenny.
Bill worked at CPC International for approximately 14 years before beginning his own auction business selling antiques. He attended the Mason City Iowa Auction School. He was an antique dealer in the Branson area. Bill also remodeled and refinished houses and antiques. In his later years, he drove a school bus for the Smithville and Kearney school districts.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, George E. Frick and Velma F. Frick.
He is survived by his son, William Jeffery Frick (Kimberly); granddaughter, Jennifer Jane Frick Carpenter (Ben); grandson, Quincy Jacob Jewell Frick; great-granddaughter, Lucille Jane Carpenter; brothers, Robert Frick (Nancy) and David L. Frick (Linda); four nephews; one niece; and many great-nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bill had a generous heart and gentle, loving spirit. He will be missed by many friends and family members.
