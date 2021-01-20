Glenda Kay (Murphy) Crandall, 70, passed away Jan. 13, 2021, in Mesa, Ariz. with family at her side. She was born Dec. 8, 1950, in Leavenworth, Kan., the daughter of Marvin and Bessie (Poole) Murphy.
She graduated from Park Hill High School in 1968, and on Oct. 30, 1969, she married John Dale Crandall in Kansas City, Mo. John and Glenda lived in the Kansas City area a few more years before moving to the frontier of Alaska in 1978, where they owned and operated Willow Creek Grocery. Their son, Jacob, was born in Alaska. After returning to Missouri, Glenda worked for many years as a Product Manager for Z International, living in the Kansas City area and later in rural Sullivan County, Mo. Upon retirement, she and John moved to Kearney, Mo.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Bessie; and her husband, John.
She is survived by her son, Jacob Crandall and wife Abigail of Hays, Kan. Other survivors include: sister, Brenda Martin, Farley, Mo.; sister, Beth Bernard, Fayetteville, Ark.; brother, Melvin (Judy) Murphy of Grandview, Mo.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Glenda will be remembered by all for her ability to brighten up any room with her smile and engage people with her stories. She was well known for her generous nature, kindness and compassion for others. Glenda loved to ensure her friends and family were well cared for and enjoyed being involved with her church families by decorating, providing flowers and cooking/serving meals in her communities.
Her hobbies included creating beautiful quilts, horticulture, boating, traveling for any adventure and taking care of her “boys.” She was also very involved with her son’s activities throughout high school, college and into his married/professional life.
Most recently, Glenda lived in Blockton, Iowa and enjoyed “snow-birding” in Arizona during the winter months.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 from 3 to 6 p.m., and funeral services Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at 10 a.m., both at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, Liberty, Mo. Burial to follow at Second Creek Cemetery, Platte County, Mo.
Memorials are suggested to Blockton Christian Church, Blockton, Iowa in care of the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, if you have a cough, fever or are not feeling well, you may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Services will be livestreamed by visiting Glenda's obituary at upcoming services/view service times at www.parklawnfunerals.com. Social distancing and wearing masks is requested by the family at the visitation and funeral services. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
