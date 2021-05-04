Glenda Lee Jackson, 89, of Kearney, Missouri, died Sunday May 2, 2021 at a Liberty Missouri Hospital. Born on March 3, 1932 in Gainesville, Missouri to Roy and Celesta (Allen) Coble. Glenda loved her family and caring for her flowers. She attended the First Baptist Church of Kearney, Missouri.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Gene Thuston; her second husband Sterling Jackson; four brothers and four sisters.
Survivors include her son Windy and his wife Kelly of Kearney, Missouri; grandson Brent Thuston and his wife Courtney; granddaughter Brooke Thuston; great-grandchildren Bentley & Finley. Stepdaughter Nancy Diem; step-grandchildren Nick Ramsey, Vinnie Ramsey, Catherine Schoenhals, Nelson Krantz, TJ Jackson, Jordan Jackson and Sterling Jackson; her brother Van (Cheryl) Coble; three sisters Maxine Chilson, Judy Moore and Ann (Kenny) O’Dell, and a host of nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. Thursday May 6, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Kearney, Missouri. Interment will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery Plattsburg, Missouri.
Flowers and/or memorial contributions to First Baptist Church of Kearney flower/landscaping fund are equally welcome.
Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg, Missouri. Online obituary and guestbook at www.baileycox.com
