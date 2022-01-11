Graham D. Jones (1925-2021)
Graham D. Jones was born in Alamosa, Colorado, on March 29, 1925. The son of Dan S. Jones, Jr. and Helen Jones, he was raised with his brother, Dan S. Jones III, and sister, Priscilla (Jones) Woolwine. A genuine representative of the “Greatest Generation," Graham died peacefully on December 23, 2021, in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Graham graduated from Lincoln High School, Lincoln, Nebraska in 1942. Following high school, he spent three years as a combat engineer with the U.S. Army 1256th Engineer Battalion in the European Theater of WWII. He received several medals and citations for his service. During his military service, he attended Texas A&M University, and after service he attended the University of Nebraska, graduating in 1949 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering.
He met Donna Peters while at the university, and they married in Lexington, Neb. on June 5, 1948. Graham and Donna raised their family in Louisville and Omaha, Neb., and Liberty, Mo., and spent their retirement years in Louisiana, Columbia and Jefferson City, Mo. His proudest accomplishment was seeing all eight of their children through college.
Graham’s distinguished career as a civil engineer was primarily with Ash Grove Lime & Portland Cement Company. He joined the company in 1952. By his retirement in 1990, he had attained the role of Vice President for Operations and served on the company’s board of directors.
His many community service roles included school board member (Louisville, Neb.), City Council, Planning and Zoning, Utility Board and Parks and Recreation Board (Liberty, Mo.), Columbia/Boone County Commission on Energy and Environment (Columbia, Mo.), and Columbia Kiwanis Club.
For over 50 years, Graham served the United Methodist Church in numerous elective and appointive offices at Missouri and Nebraska churches. He also served from 1978 to 1996 as a Lay Speaker, filling in for pastors, serving a rural church, and preaching in retirement homes, and was president of Columbia-Mexico District of United Methodist Men.
Graham loved fishing, gardening, and was a gifted DIY craftsman whose hobbies included leatherwork and furniture-making. During his retirement, he enjoyed participating in Elderhostel travel programs with Donna and their friends. He was an avid reader of popular mysteries and enjoyed a wide range of music, including country and western, classical baroque and the Boston Pops.
Graham is survived by his sister, Priscilla Woolwine (Mission, Kan.); and his children, Deborah Thomas (Jay), Louisiana, Mo., Neal Jones (Ann), Jefferson City, Mo., Amy Jones (Ron Richards), Louisiana, Mo., Suzanne Hill (Drew), Arlington, Va., Sara Brandt (Jonathan), Eugene, Ore., Beth Nalker (Tony), Arlington, Va., Dan S. Jones IV (Tracy Van Vlack), Kansas City, Mo., and Rebecca Zoe Holder (Marcus), Alameda, Calif. He also survived by 13 grandchildren: Jay, Molly, Rachel, Graham, Alex, Aaron, Sam (Hill), Jacob, Rebecca, Samuel (Brandt), Ingrid, Emily and Henry; seven great-grandchildren; four nieces and a nephew.
Graham’s family extends particular thanks to the exceptional staff of Heisinger Bluffs and their Care Center staff, who cared for him with compassion and respect for many years, and appreciated him as he was.
A memorial service for Graham will be held later in 2022 at Liberty United Methodist Church, Sunset Campus, Liberty, Mo.
His family suggests that memorial donations be made to United Methodist Men Foundation, 1000 17th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37212.
“For we walk by faith, not by sight.” 2 Corinthians 5:7
Arrangements are under the direction of HOUSER-MILLARD Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109 (573) 636-3838. Condolences may be left online for the family at millardfamilychapels.com.
