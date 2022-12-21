Gregory Lamar Gilliam, 35, a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, passed away unexpectedly on December 8, 2022.
Greg was born on January 18, 1987, in Fort Worth, Texas. He grew up in a military household living all over the United States but always considered Georgia to be home.
After graduating from Liberty High School in 2005, he joined the United States Marine Corps and fell in love with fellow Marine Leslie McAfee. They joined together in marriage on February 2, 2008. Greg always dreamed about being a father, and on September 8, 2008, they welcomed their son Brantley Gilliam into the world.
Once Greg’s enlistment was over, they chose to settle in Smithville, Mo, where he started his own business and bought their dream home. Being a dedicated husband and father was the most important thing to Greg. He truly wanted to do everything he could to provide for his family.
When Greg wasn’t working hard to provide for his family, you could find him outside hanging out with friends smoking meat, and watching his favorite college football team, the Georgia Bulldogs. Greg had the kindest soul, and his infectious smile truly embodied his spirit and desire to make the world a better place.
Greg is survived by his wife, Leslie Gilliam, son Brantley Gilliam, parents Allan and Shelia Gilliam, and sister Krystal Perkins.
Funeral services with Military Honors were held December 16, 2022.
