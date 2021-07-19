Gregory Lee Cotter, 66, of Smithville, MO passed away July 18, 2021.
Survived by wife Tammy Cotter; sons Brandon (Kelly) Cotter and Kevin (Kelsey) Cotter; brother Steve (Ginger) Cotter.
Visitation: 6- 8 p.m. Friday, July 23 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Smithville.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24 at the church
Burial: Terrace Park Cemetery.
Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville
Donations: Semper Fi & America’s Fund or the Good Shepherd Catholic Church Building Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.