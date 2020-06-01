Harold Eugene Eddins, Sr., 86, passed away May 30, 2020. Services with Honors will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 5th at Church Archer Pasley, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty. Private burial at Leavenworth National.
Survived by his children, Lorrie Eddins, and Gene Eddins and his wife Stephanie and their children, Taylor and Madison Eddins; his brother, Ronnie Eddins; as well as other relatives and friends.
