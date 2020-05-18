Harold L. McLaughlin, 77, Kearney, MO. passed away May 15, 2020 at his home. A private family graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, Kearney, MO. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Mr. McLaughlin was born October 4, 1942 in West Plains, MO. He worked at UPS and was a Teamster member for 43 years 22 of those years as an officer/agent later as vice president and president of Local 41. Harold loved his home and enjoyed spending time working around the house, mowing the yard and caring for his dog, Bandit. He was a member of Northern Hills Baptist Church in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Northern Hills Baptist Church, 17211 NE 180th St., Holt, MO. 64048.
He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Zelphia McLaughlin.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; son, Donald (Bren) John McLaughlin; step-sons, Robb (Theresa) Arnold, Jeff (Leona) Arnold, Mick (Crystal) Arnold, Todd (Jodie) Arnold; sisters, Violet McLaughlin, Doris McGaugh, and Kathy (Ronnie) Reynolds; brother, Earl (Jeannie) McLaughlin; many grandkids; great grandkids, nieces, nephews; and so many friends. Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home
