Harold "Lee" L. Roberts

Lee Roberts, 87, Kearney, MO., passed away on April 29, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Lee was born on December 1, 1935, in Lathrop, MO. Lee was the 3rd of 4 sons born to George Marion Roberts and Wilma Ruth (Boswell) Roberts. Lee grew up in the rural Kidder/Hamilton, MO., area where he helped his parents out on the farm. He was always respectful and helpful to his parents.
Lee married his lifelong sweetheart, Norma Jean Orr on April 15, 1955. Lee and Norma just celebrated their 68th anniversary last month. Together Lee and Norma have one son, Gary Roberts (wife Ronda Roberts) of Indiana.
After the passing of Lee's brother, Bill Roberts, Lee and Norma took guardianship of Bill's daughter (their niece) Cheryl (Roberts) Apple (husband Paul Apple). Cheryl and Gary were raised as siblings and are still very close.
Lee has two granddaughters, Rachel Foster (husband Derek Foster) and Holly Roberts-Foster (husband Johnny Foster) both of Indiana. Lee has two great-grandsons, one great-granddaughter, and one great-great-granddaughter. Additional survivors include his brother, Richard Roberts (wife Cecilia) of Excelsior Springs, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents and older brothers Bill and Bob.
For the last 62 years Lee and Norma lived in Pleasant Valley. They were always active in the Pleasant Valley civic organizations. Lee worked for the Pleasant Valley Street Department after his retirement from General Motors. He always helped anyone who needed it and volunteered whenever he could. Lee worked at General Motors, retiring in 1984, after 30 years of service. He was a proud member of UAW local 93.
Lee loved country music, dancing, camping and fishing. He and Norma had a lake lot on Lake Arrowhead in Holt where lots of campouts were held. Lee was known for making magic rainbow bonfires. He was a member of the McMurray Methodist Church in Claycomo and a member of the Eagles Lodge. He was a die-hard Chiefs fan and will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor.
Celebration of Life Service: 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Kidder United Methodist Church, Kidder, MO.
Visitation: 1 hour prior to the service at the church, 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 2.
Interment: The Kidder Cemetery, Kidder.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Kidder Cemetery in care of Bram Funeral Home.
