Haruo Akiyama, 92 of Kearney, MO passed away September 12, 2022, in Liberty, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Fry-Bross-Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney, Missouri. Visitation will be held at 11:30-1 prior to service.
Mr. Haruo (Harry) Akiyama was born January 12, 1930, in Kohala, Hawaii, the 5th of seven children. He was raised in Hawaii, attended Lahainaluna boarding school in Maui and graduated from the University of Hawaii.
Following graduation, he served two years in the military at Hickam Air Force Base. Haruo moved to Kansas City to begin his career with the US Department of Agriculture as a Federal Grain Inspector.
In Kansas City, he met and married Phyllis Weigel on October 10, 1963. Shortly after, he was transferred to Chicago and then transferred again to Kansas City in 1978, where he eventually retired from the government in 1987. After retiring from the government, Haruo worked for Cooper's Auto Body repair and then Hallmark Cards.
Haruo and Phyllis had five children-four girls and finally a boy.
He enjoyed gardening, famous for his pansies and daffodils and eagerly shared his crops with friends and neighbors. He also enjoyed his vegetable garden and fruit trees as well as fishing and deer hunting in the fall. Haruo attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Kearney.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Roy Akiyama, Masae Kuwahara, Kenji and Masato Akiyama, and his wife Phyllis Ann Akiyama.
Survivors include daughters, Beverly Akiyama, Nancy Snider (Jerry Snider), Tracy Walsh (Matt Walsh), Lisa Akiyama and son, Allen Akiyama.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Crossroads Hospice, Liberty MO.
