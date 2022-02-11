Hazel Silvers, 84, of Liberty, MO, passed away February 8, 2022.
Services were held on February 15th at Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, with burial in New Hope Cemetery.
Hazel is survived by: her sons, Duane and David; grandchildren, Jordan and Carrie; siblings, Marilyn Wright, Christine Wright, John Crowder, and Robert Crowder; nieces and nephews, Karen Crowder, Johnny Crowder, Misty Manos, and Stacy Manos; and other relatives and friends.
