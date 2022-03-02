Healy “Steve” Vandeveer, 62, of Kansas City, MO passed away February 18, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Burial was February 19 at the Mid America Muslim Cemetery, Kansas City MO. Steve will be remembered for his sense of humor and deep love for others, always desiring to help those in need. He is survived by his wife Wanda Harmon, his mother Hekmat Zatar, brothers Hazim Alzatar (Darlene) and Mohammed Zatar (Johanna), sisters Hanada Almahasne and Mayadah Zatar, children Zachary Vandeveer (Janee), Joseph Vandeveer, and Carolyn Vandeveer, four grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends.
