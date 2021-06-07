Heather Marie Dujakovich, 43, Lawson, MO, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021.
Memorial visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. Thursday, June 10, with a celebration of life service following at Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, 208 S. Jefferson St., Kearney, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Heather was born February 4, 1978, to James and Penny Triplett in Springfield, MO. Heather was a 1996 graduate of Orrick High School, Orrick, MO. She was employed by the State of Missouri as a legal assistant. Heather enjoyed family, canoe/camping trips especially visiting South Dakota and country music.
She was preceded in death by her father; maternal grandfather, Vaughn Evans; and paternal grandparents, Harold and Kathy Triplett.
She is survived by her husband, Greg; daughter, Courtney Amaro; mother, Penny Chaney; grandmother, Edna (Estenbaum); Evans sister, Cynthia Ann Triplett of Santa Rosa, CA.; brothers, Michael Triplett of Springfield, MO and Christopher Loyd of Richmond, MO; sisters-in-law, Christa and Karen; and brothers-in-law, Pat and Joe Dujakovich. She was a niece, a beloved aunt and had many cousins. Heather had a big heart for all and will be greatly missed by all her family.
Arrangements: Fry-Bross and Spidle Funeral Home Kearney, MO.
