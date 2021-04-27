Helen Elizabeth Sellars, 87, of Kansas City, passed away April 25, 2021.
Visitation will be on Sunday, May 2, from 2-3pm followed by services at 3pm at Gashland United Methodist Church, 7715 N. Oak Trafficway.
Burial will take place Monday, May 3, at 9:30am at Terrace Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to The Sewing Labs, the American Cancer Society or the church memorial fund.
