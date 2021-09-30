Helen Lee Swanson, 85, of Liberty, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at her home.
Visitation with memorial services will be held on Friday, Oct. 8, at The Table Church in Liberty, 940 Kent St. Visitation beginning at 6:30 p.m. with services to follow at 7:30 p.m. Inurnment at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery in Richmond, MO. www.thurmanfuneralhome.com
