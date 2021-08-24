Helen Martha Margaret (Foster) McCoy, age 96, of Liberty, MO, passed away in her home on Aug. 22, 2021.
Helen was born June 30, 1925 in Clay County, MO to Logan Foster and Anna M. Hamel Foster. Along with her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Homer McCoy; and siblings, Lillian Bratcher, Edith Thomas, Bessie McCoy and Logan Foster, Jr.
Survivors include a brother, Robert Foster of Liberty, MO; son, Dennis McCoy (Judy) of Liberty, MO; daughter, Susan Mercer (Tom) of Bethany, OK; grandchildren, Brad Mercer (Carlene) of Bethany, OK, and Stacy Carpenter (Jason) of Chickasha, OK; great grandchildren, Brayden and Braxton Carpenter of Chickasha, OK.
Helen worked for Pratt and Whitney during WWII for the war effort. She was a member of Nebo Baptist Church. She was a faithful homemaker with a passion for feeding her family and loved ones. Helen was an excellent cook and the large family meals will be greatly missed. She also had a tender heart for cats and made sure not one in the area went away hungry.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a service celebrating Helen's life at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Burial will follow at Glenridge Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Nebo Baptist Church.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
