Howard Morton, 91, of Tequesta, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Son of Julia and John Morton, Howard was born in Clay County. A graduate of the University of Missouri, he was a Naval aviator and flew for Pan American. An avid writer, he published "Ivy" in 2005.
Survivors include: his wife of 68 years, Dorothy (King) Morton; three children, and a grandchild.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.