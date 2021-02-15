Irene Davis Couch, 97, of Liberty, MO, passed away Feb. 6, 2021. Irene was born Nov. 14, 1923, in Camden Point, MO to Joy S. and Desda Hull Davis. Along with her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Davis Yates. Irene received her BS in Home Economics from the University of Missouri and later did graduate studies in Social Work.
Irene was united in marriage to James R. Couch (Captain, US Army, Ret) on April 1, 1946, and they spent 62 years together until his death in 2007.
Irene retired from the Missouri Division of Family Services, Clay County, where she worked in Adoption and Foster Care casework. Following retirement, Irene worked as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for the Clay County Juvenile Court.
Irene was a longtime volunteer at Liberty Hospital and an active member of Second Baptist Church. She was also a member of PEO Chapter LH.
Irene and Jim were blessed with three children: son James Jr. (deceased) and his wife Sandra; daughter Joyce; and son William (deceased) and his wife Pamela.
Irene also leaves her grandchildren and spouses: Christopher Couch (Cathy), Patrick Couch (deceased), Blake Havens, Katherine "Katie" Havens Wallace (Brandon), Kelsey Havens (Jared Jorde), Alyson Couch Myers (Scott), Kristen Couch Murphy (Patrick); great grandchildren: Caitlin Couch, Kelton and Tanin Wallace, Hudson and Camdyn Myers, Heidi, Anderson and Patten Murphy; as well as other family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at Second Creek Cemetery in Kansas City (Platte County). In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Second Baptist Church of Liberty or the Patrick Michael Couch High Flight Foundation which provides scholarships and endowments for aspiring pilots. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816)781-8228.
