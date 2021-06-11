Irma Louise (Creek) Pendergrast, 94, of Kearney, went to be with her Lord on June 10, 2021, at Liberty Hospital.
Irma was born Dec. 9, 1926, and was a lifelong Clay County resident. She was the youngest of two children of Cecil E. and Mary A. (Hudlemeyer) Creek. Along with her parents, Irma was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Pendergrast, brother Edwin Creek, and sister-in-law, Dorothy Creek.
Irma worked many years for a dry cleaners and retired from Wal-Mart. Irma was a lifelong member of Providence Baptist Church and loved arts, crafts and fishing. She was a die-hard Royals fan, rarely missing the opportunity to watch a game.
Irma leaves a nephew, Terry Creek and wife Maryann; great nephew, John Creek; and great niece, Jamie Rodriguez and her husband Normando, all of Aurora, Colorado. She also leaves other family members, including Bob's surviving family and her church family.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Providence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Providence Baptist Church or to Providence Cemetery, both at 12206 N. Stark Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64167. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
