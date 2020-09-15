Irvin G. ("Bud") Reineke, 92, of Platte City, MO, passed away Sept. 6, 2020. Private family graveside service will be held at Platte City Cemetery. Celebration of Life/Memorial to be held at a later date. Arr: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home.
