Isaiah Ethan Brown, 19, passed away on January 17, 2021, in the home surrounded by his family.
Surviving family includes his mother, Jolynn Wilson of Lebanon, MO; father of Liberty, Ron Brown; sister, Brooklynn O’Cain; grandmothers, Janet Lawrence and Geraldine Stephens; aunt, Jessica Miller; and uncles, Justin and Robert Stevenson.
Preceded in death by his brother, Christian Koye Brown, who succumbed to Sanfilippo at the age of 13.
