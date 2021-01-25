Jack Fred Schwarz
With his entire family by his side, Jack Fred Schwarz, 66, peacefully passed away in his home on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
The child of Jewish immigrants, Jack was a proud first generation American, truly appreciative of the opportunity this country offered. Born in Lima, Ohio, Jack graduated first from Ottawa-Glandorf High School before earning a master’s degree in business from The Ohio State University.
From there, Jack’s career ambition and entrepreneurial spirit led him to Marshfield, Wisconsin, where he met the love of his life and best friend, Susan Schwarz. The two were soon married and have been together for 38 years, having three kids – Amy, Molly and Jacob Schwarz.
Jack will be remembered by many for his work ethic and sense of humor – always at the ready with a "dad joke." However, those who were closest to him will tell you the most important thing to him was family – putting his wife and kids before him always.
Jack is survived by his wife, all three of his kids, his siblings Lindy Woodard and Gary Schwarz, nieces and nephews, as well as his daughter Amy’s husband Matt Petcoff. Together, they will continue to live by Jack’s favorite Bible verse: 2 Corinthians 5:7 – For we walk by faith, not by sight.
Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of Jack’s life will be later held when warmer weather returns, allowing for an outdoor gathering for friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association: http://www.alz.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.