Jack Milton DeWees, Jr. was born into life on Jan. 21, 1950 and he was born into Eternal Life on Nov. 19, 2020.
Jack was born in Portland, Oregon. He spent his many adolescent years in the St. Louis Area. A graduate of Maplewood High School, Jack went on to college at William Jewell College where he was a member of the theater, Kappa Alpha Order fraternity and other organizations. It was at William Jewell College where he met the love of his life, Janie Williams (DeWees). The two were married in March of 1970 and spent 46 loving years together. Jack and Jane had two boys, Jack M. DeWees III and James M. DeWees. Liberty, Missouri was where they called home.
Jack was always active in the community. From a Little League coach to his kids' Scoutmaster of Troop 374 for many years, honorary warrior of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say, community theater, president of the Liberty Blue Jays Booster Club, member of the Alumni Board for William Jewell College, there wasn’t an organization he didn’t belong to or didn’t get involved with. He was also the voice of the Liberty Blue Jays Football Team and was the Famous Blue Jay Mascot on several occasions. Jack found his passion to serve the Lord in early 2000. He was Pastor at the Liberty United Methodist Church and the Zion United Methodist Church in St. Louis, Missouri. Even upon his retirement from the church, he was still called upon by God to do His work in the community.
Jack was an extremely proud of his grandchildren, Jack M. DeWees IV (Jay) and Joshua P. DeWees. He was also proud of his many nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives. Jack will always be remembered as a shining light, a beacon of goodness and joy, bringing life to all who had come to him. He was the shoulder to cry on, the laugh you needed to hear, the friend and pastor to all.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, July 24, at Liberty United Methodist Church, Sunset campus, 1001 Sunset Avenue, Liberty, MO 64068. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Liberty United Methodist Church (www.lumcmo.org), or Never Alone (donations may be left or sent to the church) or UMCOR Global Ministries (donations may be sent or left at the church or given online at www.umcmission.org/umcor).
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
