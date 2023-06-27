Jacob “Jake” McDowell, 44, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away June 17, 2023.
A prayer service will be held at 5 p.m. followed by a visitation until 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068.
Jacob was born June 16, 1979, in Independence, MO to Jacob G. and Leann McDowell. He graduated from Liberty High School, where he excelled in football and wrestling, with his father by his side. Jake began his employment at Robertson Plumbing in Kearney, MO. Jake finished his career working on the line at Ford and was a member of UAW 249. He was a father to two boys, Jacob and Grayson McDowell, and they were his whole world. Jake coached their sports teams over the years and whenever he could, he would take them to watch the Chiefs practice, and to Chiefs and Royals games. He was a huge sports fan. Jake also loved fishing and camping. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and his father, Jacob G. McDowell.
Jake is survived by his mother, Leann McDowell-Lemons (Greg); his sons, Jacob Russell McDowell and Grayson Converse McDowell and their mother, Audrey McDowell-Converse; his sisters, Rebbecca McDowell-Percy (Mike), and Amanda McDowell; as well as nine nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memories of Jake may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com as arrangements are under the direction of Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, (816) 781-2000.
