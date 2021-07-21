Jacque Eilene Pritchard-Redmond, 69, Joplin, MO passed into eternal rest July 15, 2021 at her mother's home in rural Seneca.
Jacque Eilene Pritchard was born Jan. 3, 1952 in Pittsburgh, KS the daughter of Jack Edward and Silvia Marie (Fort) Pritchard. Jacque graduated from Liberty High School in 1970. Then went to Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg, MO graduating in 1974 with a Bachelor's degree in education. Jacque worked as a secretary for Johns Hopkins University in the School of Health. She loved to work with her hands doing needlepoint and crochet. Jacque loved to watch reality shows and loved to read. She was a member of the book of the day club.
Jacque Eilene Pritchard married Ronald Redmond Dec. 11, 1981 in Ellicott City, Maryland and he survives.
Additional survivors include her mother Silvia Fort-Keller, Seneca, MO and a host of extended family and friends.
Jacque was preceded in death by her father, Jack Pritchard; one brother, Kevin Pritchard; grandparents, Gilbert and Sylvia Fort, Blanche Pritchard, Joseph Edward Pritchard; great-aunt, Harriet Pritchard and step-father, Max Keller.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7pm, Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the Campbell-Biddlecome Funeral Home, Seneca, MO.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00pm, July 23, 2021 at the Glenridge Cemetery, Liberty, MO.
Arrangements under the direction of Campbell-Biddlecome Funeral Home, Seneca, MO
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.