James Alexander Urbanski, 66, originally of South River, NJ, passed away at his home in Liberty, MO on Jan. 22, 2021. He began his career at Ford Motor Company in Edison, NJ and was later transferred to Kansas City, MO, where he worked over 30 years with the company.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Angela. Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Fotine; his grandson, Michael James, Jr.; his sisters, Christine, Diane; his brother, Johnny; and nieces and nephew.
Calling hours are 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at Maliszewski Funeral Home in South River, NJ. Kansas City area friends may attend by accessing a live-stream feed of the visitation from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com. (phone 732-254-0428) Local arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel
