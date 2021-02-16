James Allen Fisher of Kearney, Mo. passed away peacefully at home on February 13, 2021, at the age of 82.
James is survived by his wife, Diana; and two children, Tobie Bell and Gabe Fisher; six grandchildren, Logan, Dustin, Kyndell, Karista, Kayleen and Hannah; daughter-in-law, Mary; sisters, Sally Seatrain and Suzy Koch.
James was born in Liberty, Mo. on May 19, 1938, and he graduated from Liberty High School in 1957. James married the love of his life, Cheryl Diana (Ragan) on May 30, 1971. James worked for TWA for 31 years and was a union stewart off and on for many of those years. After retirement, he started his own mowing/tilling business and did this for 20 years.
James was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid horseman throughout his life. He taught horsemanship with the local 4-H club for 20+ years. He was also active in the Golden Circle Horse Show Circuit along with his family. He enjoyed going on trail rides, fishing, hunting, riding his motorcycle, watching old westerns and dry comedies.
James never met a stranger and always had something to talk about. He was always willing to help and teach anyone he came in contact with. He was the rock of the family and he will be deeply missed by his loved ones and close friends.
A celebration of life gathering will be scheduled at a later date. Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home may be contacted when details are available. Flowers and condolences may be sent to 14326 Raymond Rd., Kearney, MO 64060.
Arrangements of care by Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney.
