James D. White, 84, of Independence, MO, passed June 11, 2021.
Visitation is 10 a.m. and service 12 p.m., Thursday, June 17, at Charter Funerals, 5000 Blue Ridge Cutoff, Kansas City, MO. Burial at Mound Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements by Charter Funerals, 816-921-5555. Condolences may be left at www.charterfunerals.com.
