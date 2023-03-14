James “Earl” French Sr.

Earl French was born September 21, 1931, to John M. French and Lavera (Miller) French in Kansas City, MO. He was an older brother to LaVerna Norton, who proceeded him in death.
He was also proceeded in death by his first wife, Nancy (Palmer) French, who was the mother of his children, Jim French of Texas, Shannon George (Randy) of Pleasant Valley, MO, John French, Excelsior Springs, MO and Tom French, Excelsior Springs, MO. He was also proceeded in death by his second wife, Patricia (Carter), mother of son Brian Cheek of FL, who also proceeded him in death; and son, Craig Cheek (Susan) of Neosho, MO. He also has two granddaughters, two great-grandsons and three great-granddaughters.
Earl was a corporal in the Marines, serving during the Korean War and based in Japan.
He worked for many years at Rosse Lithograph until his retirement and from there. He volunteered for 17 years at Trinity Lutheran Hospital in Kansas City.
He and his wife Pat enjoyed gardening and attending garage sales. He enjoyed carpentry and would make many a birdhouse or wood cutouts that his wife Pat would paint for him. When he reached the point where he could no longer do carpentry work, he enjoyed reading and walking his neighborhood, weather permitting. His favorite past time in the last few years was grilling and waving at his neighbors.
He made many a new friend just by grilling and chilling.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.