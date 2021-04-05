James Floyd Smith “Smitty” passed away on March 31, 2021, at the age of 71, in his home while surrounded by his wife and children.
Floyd married his soulmate, Helen Alvarez, September 3, 2000. Combined, their family consists of seven children and 15 grandchildren.
Floyd was a Vietnam Veteran who served as a Seabee in the United States Navy. He held the highest regard for all service men and women. He was a man of faith and a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Smithville for over 30 years. He worked through the age of 55, spending the last 16 years enjoying retirement. Floyd came from a large family, one of six children. Floyd was a loving husband, the guiding light for his children and an adoring grandfather. Smitty treated friends like family. He had a gift for recognizing authenticity in people and connected with good-hearted individuals.
In honor of his memory, a celebration of life gathering will be held in the coming weeks.
