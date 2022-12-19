James Jason Biddix was born on May 19, 1982, to James Ritchie and Pamela Kay (Richardson) Biddix. Jason passed peacefully in his sleep on December 17, 2022.

Jason grew up in Lawson, MO, and he later made his home in Kearney, MO. He attended school at Lawson. Jason became a master electrician and was a member of the electrical trades union of IBEW 124.

