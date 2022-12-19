James Jason Biddix was born on May 19, 1982, to James Ritchie and Pamela Kay (Richardson) Biddix. Jason passed peacefully in his sleep on December 17, 2022.
Jason grew up in Lawson, MO, and he later made his home in Kearney, MO. He attended school at Lawson. Jason became a master electrician and was a member of the electrical trades union of IBEW 124.
He was known for his love of family and God, a caring heart the size of Texas and would give you the shirt of his back if you needed it. He loved his boys more than anything in this world. He was very proud of them, talked about them dearly. Jason had a love for music, hanging out with family and friends and having a good time. Could always make you laugh. Jason was a die-hard KC Chiefs fan.
Jason was in love and engaged to get married to Rachelle Lynn Woods. Together they resided in Kearney and cared and raised their boys together.
Jason was preceded in death by his brother, Kyle Wayne Biddix; and sister, Andrea Lynn Biddix; maternal grandfather, Larry Caswell Richardson; paternal grandfather, James Arnie Biddix.
He is survived by his parents, James Ritchie and Pamela Kay Biddix; his sons, James Daniel Biddix, Alexdre Mason Biddix (Destinee) and Ace Mateo Biddix; a grandson, Ritchie Beau Biddix; his fiancé, Rachelle Woods and two sons, Jace and Kole; brother, Adam Dewayne Biddix (Jessica); two nephews, Skyler Andrew and Bentley Grady Biddix; brother, Derek Wayne Biddix; sister, Braelyn Andrea Biddix; brother, Uriah Wayne Biddix; paternal grandmother, Patricia Ann Biddix; maternal grandmother, Virginia Elmore; and many other loved ones and friends.
Visitation will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, with service following at Bross & Spidle Lawson Chapel with burial at Lawson Cemetery, Lawson, MO. The family suggest in lieu of flowers donations be made to Pamela Biddix to help cover funeral cost. If you need to Venmo or Cash App, please contact the family privately for that information.
