James (Jim) A. Gibson, 77, of Kansas City, MO, formerly of Kearney, MO, went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2020. He was born August 22, 1942 in Independence, MO to Kenneth and Ardith Gibson. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Martha (Marty); his son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Wanda; his two daughters and sons-in-law, Rebecca and Todd, & Kathern and Christopher; and his seven grandchildren, Courtney, Taylor, Timothy, Camryn, Grant, Trevor & Connor. Jim is also survived by four siblings, Barbara, Janet, Richard, and John.
Jim loved spending time with his family, playing cards or cooking for get-togethers. He enjoyed serving his church and participating in TGIW men’s ministry.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the First United Methodist Church of Kearney.
