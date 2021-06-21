James (Jim) Piburn
7/12/1965-6/4/2021
James F. Piburn (Jim) was born on July 12,1965 and passed away peacefully at home on Friday evening, June 4, 2021 at the age of 55 years old surrounded by family and friends.
Celebration of Life on June 27, 2021, Sunday, from 2 to 6 p.m., at Updikes Barn, 16660 County Rd C, Kearney, MO. Arr: Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney, 816-903-8888.
