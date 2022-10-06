James Leroy Lasiter Jr., age 71, of Cape Canaveral, Florida, passed away at 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Florida, following a short fight with cancer.
He was born December 12, 1950, in Neosho, Missouri, to the late James Leroy and Vera (Boyer) Lasiter. Jim attended Neosho High School and during his senior year, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War. Jim married Sue Clegg in 1983 and had two children, Brindy and Clay. He worked for LaFarge Redi-Mix in concrete construction and was a member of Operating Engineers Local 101. He retired in 2010 and moved to Cape Canaveral, Florida, with his girlfriend, Mari Metzger.
Jim lived life to the fullest. He loved baseball and coached his son throughout the years. Fast-pitch softball, NASCAR, motorcycles, foosball, hunting, fishing, camping and horseshoe tournaments with his friends were some of the most special times in his life. The ocean and the beach soothed his soul.
He will be dearly missed by his children, James “Clay” Lasiter and his wife, Amber of Kearney, Missouri and Brindy Peppers and her husband, Brandon of Saint Joseph, Missouri; his girlfriend, Marianne Metzger of Cape Canaveral, Florida; one brother, Ben Lasiter and his wife, Anita of Seligman, Missouri; and two grandchildren, Chesnee Marie Peppers-Sears and Triston Peppers.
A memorial visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Clark Funeral Home in Neosho, Missouri.
