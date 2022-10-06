James Leroy Lasiter Jr., age 71, of Cape Canaveral, Florida, passed away at 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Florida, following a short fight with cancer.

He was born December 12, 1950, in Neosho, Missouri, to the late James Leroy and Vera (Boyer) Lasiter. Jim attended Neosho High School and during his senior year, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War. Jim married Sue Clegg in 1983 and had two children, Brindy and Clay. He worked for LaFarge Redi-Mix in concrete construction and was a member of Operating Engineers Local 101. He retired in 2010 and moved to Cape Canaveral, Florida, with his girlfriend, Mari Metzger.

