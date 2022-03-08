James “Pat” P. Dodd was the son of Jesse Earl Dodd, Sr. and Anna Beatrice Garner Dodd. He was born November 6, 1954, in Liberty, Missouri. He departed this earth on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in North Kansas City, MO.
Homegoing Services will be conducted at 11:00am, Saturday, March 12th with a visitation from 10:00-11:00am, all at First Baptist Church, 336 Gallatin Street, Liberty, MO 64068.
Pat leaves behind those who will miss and cherish him, his son James (Elashia) of Kansas City, MO; his daughter Tarena (David) Ketchens of Blue Springs, MO; sister Myrna (Charles) Smith of Liberty, MO; brothers William (Kathy), Kansas City, MO and John Dodd of Liberty, MO; and bonus sisters Sonya Smith and Andrey Smith; bonus nephew Aaron Smith of Liberty, MO; and a host of grandkids, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements: Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.
