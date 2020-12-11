James Patrick “Pat” Soetaert, 78, of Liberty, Missouri, passed away Dec. 8, 2020 at home. No services are planned at this time.
Pat was born May 23, 1942 in Kansas City, MO to Louis and Jennie Soetaert. He graduated from Redemptorist High School. Pat married the love of his life, Beverly Phemister on Oct. 5, 1963. They raised two children in Kansas City. Pat worked for TWA and American Airlines as an overhaul engine inspector and retired in 2003. An avid motorcycle enthusiast, he attended the Sturgis Rally three times with his son and friends. Pat and Beverly had a lovely home at the Lake of the Ozarks that they enjoyed for years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Jennie Soetaert.
Pat is survived by his wife of 57 years, Beverly Soetaert; his children, Connie Carlile (Lee), and Louis Soetaert; his grandchildren, Olivia and Eleanor Carlile; his sister, Joyce Shanin (Michael); as well as other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.
