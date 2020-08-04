James William Tolbert, Jr., 68, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by family, following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.
Jim was born June 19, 1952, in Springfield, MO, the eldest of two children. He grew up in Kansas City and served in the US Navy aboard the USS Coral Sea during the Vietnam war. Jim's career as an engineer for the BNSF Railroad spanned nearly five decades.
Jim leaves his wife of 30-plus years, Clarissa; children, Amanda Cox, Drew Cox (Lynsey) and James W. "Trey" Tolbert, III; grandchildren, Austin, Aubrey, Allie, Wyatt and Dempsey. He also leaves his father, James W. Tolbert, Sr.; sister, Jan Moore (Mike); nieces, Libby McSwain (Cary) and Maddy Moore; and many other beloved family members and friends. Jim's mother, Mary Ellingson, preceded him in death.
A celebration of Jim's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Asana Hospice Care, 9001 State Line Road, Suite 120, Kansas City, MO 64114. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
