Jane Ann Cox, 87, of Liberty, MO, passed away March 19, 2022. Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Wed., March 30th, at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Rushville, MO.
Jane was born February 5, 1935, in Bloomington, MO, to Byron and Alice Lawrence. She grew up on a farm in Rushville, MO, where she met her future husband, Fred Cox, in high school. After traveling to various towns in the Midwest for Fred’s job with the railroad, they eventually settled in Liberty, MO, where they raised their two boys.
Jane was an active member of McMurray Church in Claycomo, MO for many years and also participated regularly in the Red Hat Club and local Book Clubs. She was a huge fan of family gatherings and the holidays, and always strived to make them an “event” with decorations, picture-taking and lots of love. Jane loved being a mom, grandma and great-grandma (“GG” to her great-grandchildren), and her family was her biggest joy in life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Fred; her son, John Cox; her sisters, Margaret “Marg” Bishop, and Jean Pepper; as well as her brothers-in-law.
Jane is survived by her son, Larry Cox and his fiancé Nancy Bossert; her granddaughters, Nicole Stewart and husband Levi, and Laura Cox and fiancé Lawrence Bryant; her great-grandchildren, Kaia and Brandon Stewart; as well as other relatives and friends.
Fond memories and condolences for Jane may be left at churcharcherpasley.com, as arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.