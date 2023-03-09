Jane Carol Martin was a beloved great-grandmother, grandmother, mother, wife and friend during her 77 years of life. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023.
Jane was born June 18th, 1945, to Robert and Lucille Allen. Jane was raised in Kirksville, Missouri, where she graduated high school in 1963. She met and fell in love with Gene Martin and initially settled in Kansas City, MO. They later moved to Kearney, Missouri, where they raised their three children. During that time, Jane was active in her children’s school and after school activities. She also worked part time for the Kearney School district and later retired after more than 20 years.
Jane was married for 50 wonderful years, and after retirement, loved traveling in their RV and wintering in Texas, where she made many lifelong friends. She also enjoyed reading, golfing, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. Later in life, she especially enjoyed going with friends to Taco Tuesdays and Chinese food on Sundays. Jane adored her children and prided herself on being a loving mother.
She is survived by her children, Chris Martin (Kelly), Gaye O’Neill (Kevin), Tricia Rothwelier (John); her grandchildren, Ali Lonergan (Owen), Chase Wohlford and Grace Rothweiler; great-grandchildren, Rory and Caiden; sister, Patti Bob Allen Hubeny; nieces and nephews and their families.
Along with her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, and her sister Beth Novinger.
She will be missed by all.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a service celebrating Jane’s life at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO.
Jane’s service will be recorded. Following the ceremony, you may view her service by visiting the service link at her obituary at www.parklawnfunerals.com. You may also share a message with Jane’s family on the website. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Kearney Food Pantry, 108 W. Washington, Kearney, MO 64060 (kearneyfoodpantry.com).
