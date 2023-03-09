Jane Carol Martin was a beloved great-grandmother, grandmother, mother, wife and friend during her 77 years of life. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023.

Jane was born June 18th, 1945, to Robert and Lucille Allen. Jane was raised in Kirksville, Missouri, where she graduated high school in 1963. She met and fell in love with Gene Martin and initially settled in Kansas City, MO. They later moved to Kearney, Missouri, where they raised their three children. During that time, Jane was active in her children’s school and after school activities. She also worked part time for the Kearney School district and later retired after more than 20 years.

