Jane V. Lee
2/23/1925 - 11/6/2020
Jane Virgina Lee, 95, of Holt, Missouri, went to be with the Lord, Friday, November 6, 2020.
Jane was born February 23, 1925, in Troy, Missouri. She was the daughter of the late Robert D. Creech and the late Virginia Barley Creech. Jane graduated from Wright City High School, where she played basketball and participated in many of the school plays. She was married to M.L. Heck and Herman D. Lee. After graduation from high school, she worked as a bookkeeper. She loved spending time with her daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jane loved gardening, sewing, crafts and volunteering.
She is survived by one daughter, Lynda Cook; four grandchildren, Kara, David, Kristopher and Kristin; and five great-grandchildren, Kylee, RC, Gracee, Kristopher and Andrew.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family memorial will be held in her honor.
