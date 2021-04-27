Jane West, 84 of Smithville, MO passed away April 24, 2021.
Survived by husband, Jerry West; children, Barbara (Al) Lamb and Keith (Jude) Bruce; grandchildren, Calen (Heather) Lamb, Allison Lamb, Kellie (Terry) Scoggins, Justin Lamb, Dennis Oberfoell, Nick Oberfoell and Elyse Oberfoell; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Alice (Harold) Crooks.
Services were held Wednesday April 28th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
Donations may be made to Smithville American Legion Auxiliary.
