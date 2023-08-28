Janet Elaine Wheeler, 68, of Richmond, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond.
Janet was born on October 6, 1954, in Lexington, the daughter of Orville and Gladys (Miles) Hawkins. She was united in marriage to John Edward Wheeler of Hardin on July 29, 1977; he survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: two sisters, Carolyn Woods of Braymer, and Wilma Gardner of Richmond; several nieces and nephews; special niece, Sheila Farley; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three sisters, Martha Brown, Marilyn Anderson, and Betty Wellman.
Janet was reared and educated in the area of her birth and graduated from Richmond High School in the class of 1973. She was a retail order processor for Hallmark Cards and retired after 28 years of service. Janet was an avid Chiefs fan and enjoyed the great outdoors. Camping and deer hunting were two of her favorite outdoor activities. She was also a big Lynyrd Skynyrd fan. Above all, she enjoyed her family and friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Shirkey Hospice. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street - P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023, in Richmond Memory Gardens. Immediately following graveside services, there will be a celebration of life with refreshments held at Harvest Hills Reception Center located at 1409 Harvest Hills Drive, Richmond, MO. Please remember to share your memories of Janet by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.