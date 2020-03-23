Janet Warring passed away on March 17, 2020, at her home in Smithville, MO. Janet, 92, was born in Smithville, MO, on September 30, 1927, to Robert Arthur “R.A.” and Vesta Mae Sterling.
Janet, affectionately known as “Jan,” was a wonderful, kind-hearted, fun-loving lady. She was always understanding, cheerful, and showed goodness and compassion for all, as expressed by close family and friends.
Jan graduated from Smithville High School in 1945, then attended William Jewell College. She married her high school sweetheart, Thomas “Bud” Warring, on August 14, 1948. This union of 71 years was blessed with five children.
Jan wore many hats including homemaker, physical therapy assistant at Spellman Memorial, secretary at the First Christian Church, and a frequent substitute teacher at various Smithville schools. Jan was a very active member of the Smithville United Methodist Church. She was greeter, choir member, and a teacher to many children. She enjoyed Tuesday Morning Study and Prayer, which included sending cards of encouragement to church members. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family and was privileged to see all 50 states and Europe. Her favorite trip was with her beloved husband, Bud, on a six-week vacation to Alaska.
Jan is preceded in death by her parents, R.A. and Vesta Mae Sterling; brother, Robert Eugene “Bob” Sterling and wife, Helen Louise; brother-in-law, Donald Dewey “Ducky” Warring; sisters-in-law, Vera Mae Warring, Joan Lucille Warring; nephew, Derrick “Derk” Henderson.
Jan is survived by her husband Bud and her children, Kathie Backhaus (Ron); David Warring (Tamara); Nancy Schonewetter (Alvin); Ellen Shanks (Darryl); Jim Warring (Cheryl); brothers-in-law, Christian Martin “Red” Warring; Eugene Robert “Lucy” Warring (Darla); sister-in-law, Datha Darlene Warring; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; nephews, nieces, cousins, and a host of other family and friends.
We are not planning a service right now due to the coronavirus. We may plan a memorial service at a much later date when family and friends are advised they can gather together safely. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Smithville United Methodist Church, 505 North, US-169 Hwy, Smithville, MO 64089, or if you were planning on doing any good deed, please follow through in honor of our mother.
The family of Jan Warring wishes to thank you for your prayers, support, and well wishes.
