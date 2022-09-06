Janet L. Lawrence, beloved mother and dearest “Mimi,” passed away peacefully with family at her side on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022.
Just recently turning 60 years old, born on August 25th, 1962; born and raised in Clay County; graduating Class of 1981 from Liberty High School.
Preceded in death by both of her parents, Irvin and June Wilson; her aunt, Lena Staley; and her two grandsons, Isaiah and Christian Brown.
Janet is survived by her husband, Russell Lawrence; her two brothers and two sisters; her four children, JoLynn Wilson, (Daniel), Jessica Miller, Justin Stevenson and Robert Stevenson, (Gabrielle); 8 grandkids (Brooklynn, Leland, Noah, Gracie, Brantley, Cooper, Tristan, Clayton); niece, Christina Zink; 2 great-nieces, Cassie and Stephanie; and great-nephew, Chris King (Elizabeth).
Visitations will be held 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 10th, 2022 at Bross & Spindle Chapels, located at 208 S. Jefferson St., Kearney, MO. Family is hosting a lunch after from 3 to 5 p.m. at Tryst Falls Park, 25601 Missouri Highway 92, Excelsior Springs, for ones that would like to reminisce with her family and friends.
Arrangements in care of Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney.
