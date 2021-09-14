Janet S. Downen was born on January 2, 1953, and passed away on September 8, 2021, at the age of 68.
She is survived by her two daughters, Alicia Landis and Cara Fuqua; grandchildren, Hayley Ecton, Madison Landis, Reagan Landis, Brady Landis, Brooklyn Fuqua, Connor Fuqua and Emery Fuqua; and her sister, Cheri Malinski.
A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
