Janice Irene Magorian
Dec. 19, 1937 – Dec. 4, 2021
Janice Irene Magorian, 83, of Pleasant Valley, MO, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2021 after a long battle with Parkinson’s. Her husband Bill was with her at the time.
Janice was born at home in Gosper County, Nebraska, the second child of Viola (Helms) and Reinhold Monter. She attended Immanuel Lutheran Church and school up to the 8th grade when she attended Arapahoe High School. She played the coronet in the school's marching band.
Jan worked for Ward Urbom, attorney-at-law, and during the time she met her future husband Bill Magorian. They were married on Sept. 11, 1960. Jan and Bill welcomed their son Stuart in 1962 and daughter, Allison in 1963. In 1967 they moved to Kansas City, MO, eventually settling in Pleasant Valley, MO. She worked as the secretary for St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Liberty, MO for 35+ years, being very involved in church activities especially the LWML. She retired in December 2002, and after that she and Bill traveled by train quite a bit and saw so much of this great country. Her daughter Allison married Gregg Allen Lynch on Feb. 26, 1994. Her grandchildren, Matthew Stuart (born 5-7-96) and Emma Katherine (born 6-15-98) were great joys to her and to Bill. They spent many summers with their grandchildren at their home.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Viola (Helms) and Reinhold Monter; her two brothers, Kurt and Lowell; and by her son, Stuart Dale Magorian.
Survivors include her husband, William (Bill) Magorian; her daughter, Allison (Gregg) Lynch; her grandchildren, Matthew and Emma Lynch; her siblings, Phyllis (Bob) Remmenga, Marlene Haussler, Judith (Holger) Beckmann and Neal (Nancy) Monter, and nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 205 N. Forest Ave., Liberty, MO. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Gladstone.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Stephen Lutheran Church to benefit seminarians Matthew Lynch and Ethan Luft.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
